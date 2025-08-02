Gratitude

don findlay
Fiat means an authoritarian command or decree to do something in a certain way. Profit, debt and interest are all part of the authoritarian orders that stipulate how the economy works. Fiat money is currency gone rouge without being tied to anything real, but the same can be said about our whole economy. It is plunder and exploitation, not genuine fair trade.

Amaterasu Solar
I doubt that it is fiat that raises prices when an opportunity arises to make more with higher prices... That's a function in money in general - whether fiat or not.

I presume You have seen this?

Is Gold the Next Fiat? (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/is-gold-the-next-fiat

