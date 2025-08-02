Inflation

It is widely believed that “too much” money causes inflation. How can that be? Creating purchasing power may increase additional demand for goods & services but why should a higher demand push up prices? It’s because strong demand informs producers of an opportunity for higher profits. Prices rise because sellers think they can get away with increasing their profit. But this also occurs when popularity drives a lot of people to spend existing money on the same product. If new money is not necessary to drive prices higher, then obviously “too much” money is not the real cause of inflation. Profit is.

Profit

Profit is that “little bit extra” that entrepreneurs add to their prices to reward themselves for their initiative and productivity. It’s also a premium that investors demand in return for risking their capital. The problem with profit is that everyone is doing it, everyone is trying to take more money OUT of the marketplace than they are paying INTO it. This creates a shortage of money that can only be solved using debt. As goods and services move along a production chain, each of the suppliers add “a little extra” to their prices. But the profits of all the previous suppliers are already embedded into the prices in the chain, so each time another “little extra” is added it compounds the total “little extra” accumulating in the chain. Consider this example.

Joe has $8 in costs and sells his goods at $10. His profit equals 20% of his selling price. Mark buys Joe’s goods for $10, adds another $6 in his own costs, then sells his goods for $20 (another 20% mark-up over costs). But now the selling price of $20 includes Joe’s $2 profit and Mark’s $4 profit, so the percentage of profit inside the $20 price is now 6/20 = 30%. Mark sells his product to Mike who adds another $4 in his own costs, then sells his goods for $30 (again 20% of the new selling price). The price now includes $2 + $4 + $6 = $12 of embedded profits which equals 40% of the new $30 selling price. This is the power of compounding profits that obliterates the idea of “a little bit extra”. Today’s global production and distribution chains consist of dozens of interconnected links. There is simply no such thing as “a little bit” of profit.

Interest

All money originates as debt. Why is the medium of exchange needed to run society created as a liability? Think about how absurd this idea is. The most essential public tool needed to transact and trade is borrowed into existence from an privileged few. And if that’s not bad enough, the public is supposed to pay it back, with interest, in order to shrink the supply of money again so that the next sucker will have to borrow it all over again. Why has society allowed this extortion racket of artificially scarce money to continue for hundreds of years? Why has society relinquished its most important, sovereign power to a cabal of private racketeers?

.

In case you have any doubts about what I am saying let me share with you a phenomenal analytical tool that I recently completed. It is an Excel spreadsheet that allows users to analyze how profit, debt and interest interact and affect our economy. The user interface is simple but the analysis is highly detailed. There are 7 yellow boxes, surrounded by dotted lines, where variables can be set. The economy begins with the bank supplying the business sector with a loan of 1,000 units. It doesn’t matter whether the units are dollars, millions of dollars, bitcoins or gold bars… only the economic flows and consequences matter. In cycle 1, the business sector then begins production and the cash that was deposited into the business bank account is spent into the marketplace to pay for labour, supplies, overhead, etc. The borrowed units now move from the business sector to the consumer sector. Blue coloured lines indicate transactions. Prices and loan repayments are calculated automatically based on the amounts you set for profit, loans and interest rates. The green “money in marketplace” lines are simply a running tab that follows who currently has the borrowed money. The red total in marketplace lines keep a running total of profit, debt, interest, etc.

The data entered here flows through 40 production cycles and a summary of the results is displayed as follows…

The original 1,000 units have been circulated 40 times generating a Gross Domestic Product of 40,000 units. The summary shows where the money, debt and interest ends up and what percentage of the GDP each of the sectors consumed. It is assumed that businesses and lenders will spend the profit and interest they collect back into the marketplace. There is a box in the calculator that you can use to specify how much income is saved or exported into a different marketplace. If profits raise the price of the goods produced beyond the available cash in the marketplace then inventories begin to build. Inventory values always match the locked profit numbers exactly, which indicates consumer borrowing levels were too low to cover the profit cost that was imbedded into prices.

.

This Excel tool gives everyone a simple way to get a clearer understanding of how our economy actually operates. It strips away all of the economic bullshit that the “experts” use to cloud the truth, to keep the public baffled and confused, so they don’t comprehend the level of the economic scam being played against them. You can download the Excel calculator file here. After running hundreds of variations through this Excel model I have proven the following:

Profit creates the need for new debt. If everyone is trying to take out more FROM the marketplace than they spend INTO it, there won’t be enough money to sell everything produced without creating new debt to cover the shortage. Profit and debt are two sides of the same coin.

Interest charges on loans use the same trick. If all money is created as debt and all borrowers are expected to pay back TO the lender more than they get FROM the lender, there won’t EVER be enough money to settle all debts. Interest and debt are also two sides of the same fraud.

Profit and interest keep the public money supply scarce while extending the money supply to lenders and profiteers to infinity. It is totally absurd to allow a debt-based trick to limit the individual productivity and creative powers of a community, nation or world.

Probably the biggest reason that the public hasn’t caught on to the depth of the scam used against them is because true costs remain hidden and unknown. If consumers knew how little businesses actually pay out relative to the prices they demand there would be a revolution. But business costs are “proprietary trade secrets” protected by volumes of legal precedents. Costs should be mandated to appear on the price tags of everything sold. Consumers could then vote with their purchases for what degree of profit was reasonable.

I intentionally left out the government sector in this model because governments either transfer money from one type of consumer to another, or transfer profits within the business sector. Taxation affects both businesses and consumers at the individual level but it doesn’t change the dynamics of money at the macro level significantly. Adding government spending and taxation into the model would definitely increase the growth rate of debt in the economy but it wouldn’t reveal any new information about how money moves.

I might just add 2 more points.

All government and corporate debt and interest is ultimately paid by consumers via taxes and profits. The financial shenanigans of price speculation, leveraging and derivatives extract profit from the marketplace without adding anything new into it.

The solutions needed to free the public from the self-appointed authority of the ruling class are simple. First, severe the relationship between money and debt. Money should be nothing more than a receipt for productivity already contributed to society. Through their labour, the public should create all of society’s money, not the government, the banks or the corporations. Spending and consumption should erase the money that previous work created. Money should not recirculate. People should not be able to re-spend someone else’s labour receipt without contributing labour themselves. Second money must be based on fixed, common, standard that is easily understood and equally available to everyone around the world. Time fits this bill perfectly and it is equally priceless to us all.

Below is a one page sample of a summary section that I use to analyze the relationships between profit, debt and interest. You can download the Excel relationships file here. I have made the Excel files available on my monetary reform website so that you can explore the economic relationships yourself. This was an immense project. I hope you enjoy using it to investigate the truth about our economy.