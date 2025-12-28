Gratitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Dec 28

Wonderful aspirations however they won't happen if we don't have a system that incentivizes certain actions. If we remain on this money system based on debt and centralization, then all the good intentions in the world will not change the dynamic. The money system is behind almost every ill in the world. A stupid, totally arbitrary money system at that! Alternative money systems ought to be the talk of the town. Seeking to get out of this debt system to a system based on abundance. We would not need money for very long then, but we do need to learn how to think in abundance. It was this vile money system that abused us so that we can't even imagine a system based on abundance.

As an example, we ought to have our own "people's systems" like a people's money system and other systems, that rewire our brains for abundance and for us being our own issuers of the money.

Were this to occur, everything else would fall into place left to their own devices, so long as no thug squads would reign over our lives like they do today. Where violence is merely something we read about in he history books.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by don findlay
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
Dec 28

Far better to get free energy tech out in the open. If I did not know We have such tech, I would not be so adamant about it. They hide the tech because it obsoletes the foundational function of money - accounting for the energy We add into a system. And money is Their only tool to power on any widespread basis.

I suggest that when the conditions change, the People will adapt, but there will be no change without the conditions changing first...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 don findlay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture