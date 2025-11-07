At birth, we arrive helpless and must depend on others for our survival. Immediately we inherit a family, a culture, a civilization. Though we are not yet a part of it, its influence on us is profound. Most of us have the good fortune to land in the arms of someone who cares very much about us and who is determined to make our life on Earth as wonderful as possible. But even these kind souls can do little more than share the skills and experiences that they have accumulated in a very human-made world. Their opportunities to develop and acquire knowledge, wisdom and power have been constrained by the family, culture and civilization that they inherited upon their arrival. What you can learn from others is a cage of mutual limitations.

Not to say that this shared knowledge is useless. Not at all, for all that makes humankind great is embodied in it ...but alas, all that makes us foolish and weak is too. Take money for instance. What an incredibly powerful human concept. Ponder for a moment the profound influence that money has on all of our lives. A lack of it can cause homelessness, starvation, disease ...wasting a human life completely. An abundance of it can create a material paradise on Earth ...though not necessarily enriching our life on any deeper level. Our daily need for money dictates more of our “reality” that any other single factor on Earth, yet it is merely an inherited human concept, a cornerstone in our cage of mutual limitations. If we earnestly tried, it is almost certain that we could devise a better system of fair exchange than our current money system. For most, however, the task is far too daunting, so instead we accept what we have inherited and simply “dig in” and try to make the best of it.

It may well be that the sheer volume of human achievements in knowledge, tools, procedures, principles, beliefs and values which we now inherit at birth and must absorb and adopt as we grow into adults, will be our undoing as a species. Perhaps so great a distance to travel from our natural infant state, our original innocence, is impossible to sustain. Perhaps some of the most important principles and lessons of our elders have been forgotten or abandoned so that what we now inherit and use to shape reality is no longer capable of sustaining our species.

The best hope for the survival of our species lies largely dormant within the individual. Inside most of us there still lives a part of that original innocence from our birth. It is the part of us that finds delight in a beautiful sunset, or that leads us to lower our defences and fall in love. It is the side of us that wants to do the right thing simply because it is the right thing to do. It takes courage to embrace it and all too often the world treats you like a sucker for even just talking about it. But if you persist and cultivate that frequency of innocence within, the image of a new and different world will slowly begin to emerge. Little knowledge of this world can be acquired from our dominant culture. No word of its existence is mentioned in the mainstream media. Few people will ever speak of it at all, yet it is the best hope for the future of our civilization.

Nurture it quietly and privately at first, and as its joy takes root in the core of your being it will begin to emanate of its own accord. Trust your instinct of innocence above all else. Let it be your teacher and guide. From the cage of our mutual limitations, the world appears to be a very ugly, dangerous, shallow place. Therefore, let the instinct of innocence raise you up on the shoulders of our ancestors to glimpse a world that is invisible to the cage dwellers ...a world of the future, a beautiful world worth living for. Think independently about what might be possible and discuss your ideas with your friends. Don’t let the emotional toxins of the cage dwellers define your reality. Life is sacred, dare to be free.