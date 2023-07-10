Gratitude

denise ward's avatar
denise ward
Jul 10, 2023

So why does this continue? We all know they're taking everything and so why look on like stunned mullets? Surely we can come up with some strategy but I don't hear people requesting that. I hear a lot of "hang 'em high" sentiments which indicates the foundation of how people think. It is those foundations that need attention. These are deeply weaved within our individual and collective psyche's and that is where the problem lies. It's not just in making another economy or another system. It's something that is endemic in our very structure of thought. My view is that we have moved off our prime function which is to be responsible for everything that we do and say. But that is not what society is based on nor the economy. Those who do the right thing are not recognized. But that doesn't mean we can't start a recognition program of our own. What we do is wait for someone else to do things for us - getting back to that foundational belief that we are not responsible for ourselves. This is deeply baked on in our psyche and it toxifies everything we do. We have to go right back to the idea of buying resources that we all belong to. They don't "belong" to us, we belong to them. It's the perspective we have of everything which is skewed. And we know how that comes about don't we but dare I say the "p" word?

