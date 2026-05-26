Gratitude

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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You know Me... I ponder the need to account for Our energy added at all, given the tech We have (well hidden, of course, by the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money)). Debt will be social, not monetary, and paid in thanks, appreciation, and other positive social currencies.

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