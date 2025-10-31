The Scam
Look Behind the Curtain
.
Profit creates new imaginary value,
which creates the need for new imaginary money,
which is created using new imaginary debt,
which creates new profit embedded in interest rates,
and so inflation continues.
.
Simple isn’t it?
So why do so few people get it?
Imagine something better.
.
ps - I’m just curious, please answer this one question in the comments:
If you were offered the ability to buy whatever you wanted, with the only condition being that everyone else would be given the same opportunity, would you accept the offer?
.
Thanks for reading Gratitude! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Come on folks... half a hundred views and not a single person has answered my question.What's the point of writing if no one will discuss their own opinions? Is the question too difficult? If the ability to get anything you want required that you give up the concept of "getting ahead" of others, would you go for it? No more special status or perks for "rich" people, just equal access to everything.
Irrespective of a debt element added, profit for power motivates many a psychopath. But yes... The debt element is just more flame on the fire.