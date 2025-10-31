.

Profit creates new imaginary value,

which creates the need for new imaginary money,

which is created using new imaginary debt,

which creates new profit embedded in interest rates,

and so inflation continues.

.

Simple isn’t it?

So why do so few people get it?

Imagine something better.

.

ps - I’m just curious, please answer this one question in the comments:

If you were offered the ability to buy whatever you wanted, with the only condition being that everyone else would be given the same opportunity, would you accept the offer?

.