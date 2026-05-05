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Most people are caught up in the daily routines of their lives… going to work, caring for family, shopping & appointments. They have too little free time to start pursuing new, independent ideas.

Paying the bills and managing the “have to”s is exhausting. Escaping into prepared entertainment provides some temporary relief but it doesn’t solve the stress or the problems.

Consequently, people absorb and adopt the cultural trends. Most people have limited exposure to alternative ideas. Most people have limited tolerance for alternative ideas. Ideas not immediately relevant to daily routines are considered impractical, idealistic, pointless, futile.

Mainstream society avoids and censors many important issues. People who raise these issues are ridiculed, discredited or even violently confronted. The mainstream media and social platforms turn public opinion against these ideas. This leaves people stuck in the old ideas that enslave them.

One of the most important ideas never discussed involves how social productivity and wealth are distributed. People are taught that exceptional people are responsible for creating and providing the quality of life we enjoy. If it weren’t for the talent and genius of these rare people, we would all be living in a primitive squalor.

Another idea rarely discussed publicly is what the gift of life is truly all about... what could it be for... what should it be for? For most people right now it’s purpose is mainly to avoid poverty, depression and an emotional burn out. It is about accepting authority and following the social rules.

To ensure that people are too busy to ask important questions and form study groups and action groups to build solutions our social leaders, politicians, educators, media hosts, and entertainers use psychology to divide us and preoccupy our minds with anger, fear and even hate. They also create entertaining diversions like sports, movies, video games, social media channels & “approved” causes to redirect attention and subdue independent thinking.

The main point of this post is to shift your attention and personal thought processing to one of the most important “hidden in plain site” foundations of society that never gets discussed publicly. Recognizing its significance just so happens to be the solution to nearly all of society’s major problems. It may seem so obvious that you might wonder why it is even worth mentioning, but the implications of this simple truth are profound.

RICH PEOPLE PRODUCE ALMOST NOTHING - they simply organize and control others who produce everything. Everything humans create consist of only 2 main ingredients… natural resources and human resources (labour & brains).

RICH PEOPLE don’t produce natural resources, nature does

RICH PEOPLE don’t harvest natural resources themselves, they hire workers to do that for them

RICH PEOPLE don’t do manual labour or work on factory production lines, or grow vegetables, or raise livestock, or fish, or mine, or drill oil... they hire workers for that. RICH PEOPLE don’t do retail, or office work, or deliveries.

ORDINARY PEOPLE PRODUCE EVERYTHING

ORDINARY PEOPLE harvest and process all of the natural resources that Creation has provided freely for all living things... our Common Wealth.

RICH PEOPLE simply manipulate an economic system that they created to enable themselves to claim ownership and authority over everything that ORDINARY PEOPLE produce... they manage and scheme and plan to scalp even more profit, interest and taxes from workers.

so here’s the point... ORDINARY PEOPLE DON’T NEED RICH PEOPLE... ORDINARY PEOPLE already produce everything that society creates

RICH PEOPLE DESPERATELY NEED ORDINARY PEOPLE because they produce NOTHING themselves

If ORDINARY PEOPLE just stop obeying the illegitimate authority that RICH PEOPLE gave to themselves, then ORDINARY PEOPLE can define a new way of life for themselves.

If ORDINARY PEOPLE stop obeying RICH PEOPLE the police and army won’t have to follow unjust orders and use violence to enforce the unjust laws that RICH PEOPLE created to protect their power and privilege.

ORDINARY PEOPLE outnumber RICH PEOPLE by millions.

Once ORDINARY PEOPLE stand their ground, RICH PEOPLE can no longer control or discipline them. They can’t arrest millions of people simultaneously.

Here is how ORDINARY PEOPLE can stand their ground and make the transition to ORDINARY RULE.

STEP 1

Spread the news of the transition widely throughout the general public... get excited, enthusiasm is contagious. Don’t expect support from traditional institutions and organizations like unions, NGOs and government or mainstream social media platforms.

Use word-of-mouth and LOCAL kitchen table planning to organize and build awareness campaigns. Connect and coordinate with alternative groups & media to learn and share awareness techniques and strategies. Hundreds of really good partner groups exist, but watch out for controlled opposition and paid troublemakers.

Look at this as practice for self-rule and preparation for taking the personal responsibility to run your own life.

STEP 2

Since ORDINARY PEOPLE do everything now that keeps society running, when they stop doing it all NORMAL will collapse very fast - that will give ORDINARY PEOPLE tremendous bargaining leverage.

To fix 90% of society’s social, economic & environmental problems including planned obsolescence, waste and war we need only switch to a time-based, debt-free, labour economy where social contributions are measured and rewarded in hours.

Variable paid time-off rates for vacations, personal time, sick time, rest & recovery, etc will preserve some income inequality but will remove the vast and ridiculous income differences that we now tolerate.

Once enough people have been informed in STEP 1, and 10s of thousands are willing to participate in STEP 2, a date is chosen to shut down the system with a nationwide labour boycott.

One simple demand will be all that is necessary to end the strike... each business and government agency must immediately begin converting their operations to an hour-based accounting system that tracks all internal labour costs in hours and minutes - that’s it for STEP 2

Businesses will continue to track external purchases in the dollar prices of their suppliers but all internal labour costs MUST be converted from dollars into hours. At the end of the STEP 2 conversion period, which will likely require 6 months to complete, all businesses will begin pricing and labelling their own goods and services using both hours and dollars.

As prices will still include a dollar component, workers will still be paid in dollars only, their pay cheques won’t change but the price tags on everything they buy will now display 2 different prices, one which is still in dollars only and one which shows a combination of hours and dollars. This will get consumers use to thinking about prices in terms of hour values.

STEP 3

All businesses and governments will now be purchasing from suppliers who price their own internal operations in hours, so supplier costs will be largely measured in hours as well as a business’s own internal costs. Now both internal and external costs will be priced in hours. This will enable the dual pricing system to advance to displaying a dollar-only price and a price that is almost completely converted into hours-only. Consumers will begin to understand the serious price advantages of an hour-based economy. It may take several business cycles to convert residual dollar values completely.

Online public accounting systems will be developed and launched to track labour hours and commercial custodial lines-of-credit will be issued to track all business-to-business transfers of worker-created assets. Employers will begin to understand the benefits of no longer needing upfront capital of their own, or the borrowed capital of others, to operate their businesses. Once the online public accounting system is operational, fully visible and accessible to everyone then workers incomes will be generated automatically and recorded in hours.

In each workplace workers will assign enforcement reps to ensure employer compliance with the price conversion timetable. If employers lag or refuse to proceed then a new work boycott will be initiated in that workplace. If governments try to make work stoppages illegal then another countrywide labour shutdown will be initiated.

Conclusion

It is no longer realistic to comply with the laws and orders being dictated by the self-appointed leaders of the world. Corporate and government overreach into the freedom, rights and privacy of ORDINARY PEOPLE is out of control.

RICH PEOPLE no longer hide their disgust and disrespect for ORDINARY PEOPLE and now openly admit their plans to depopulate the world and reshape the natural order of life itself. These delusional maniacs must be stopped now before they destroy the entire planet.

RICH PEOPLE are a tiny minority of the population. They have confiscated and abused the Earth and its human and natural resources since civilization began. It is time that ORDINARY PEOPLE rise to claim the true ownership of their own productivity and their natural right to govern themselves.

Let’s begin.

Here is a downloadable, one-page, pdf, summary of the transition timetable.

Just click on the image below to download.