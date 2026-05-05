Gratitude

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Dale's avatar
Dale
2h

Organizational skills and management skills are important, but there should be no billionaires. Engineers and others that work for the rich people are more intelligent than the rich people they work for yet they make far less. Even though I admit that rich people are usually more intelligent than average, but again, many workers who work below them like doctors, scientists, engineers, researchers, etc are more intelligent than the rich people they work for.

I like when you called a business owner a custodian. A custodian should be paid a wage for their labor just like the rest of us rather than extracting and profiting from the mental and physical labor of their workers the way they do today. A custodian should still be a highly respected person under your system, but unable to extract excess wealth from the system the way they do today.

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