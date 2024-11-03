

I streamed the entire Voluntaryism Conference today and was especially pleased with what Larken Rose (timecode 00:24:20) and Derrick Broze (05:37:00) had to contribute. Just click on the poster above to view the free live stream recording of the event. Unfortunately however the most important component of any viable alternative to the continued corporate/government farming of human talent was never discussed.

Society's problems are not primarily caused by the political isms. Political isms are merely the administrative control systems that sustain and enforce the underlying economic isms. What was not discussed is that capitalism, communism, socialism all share the same economic fallacies and corrupt monetary system that is used to enslave and torture the world. Without changing the economic isms, it won’t matter what political ism you put on top of them. Trying to implement Voluntaryism with the same debt-based, profit-driven economic system will limit its possibilities and ensure its failure.

Etienne’s explanation of how government political power is illegitimate and no different from an inter-generational crime syndicate is spot on, but his economic ideas are superficial and trapped in the same economic dogma that enslaves humanity today. Oddly enough, the needed economic solutions are so simple a 10 year old child could figure them out, yet they have eluded public thinking for centuries.

Why must every new project originate as debt?

Whether it is a new mining or resource operation, new roads, bridges or hospitals, new housing or a new technology or invention, everything must be financed and paid for upfront before any actual development can begin. Think about that for a minute. Every new asset or tangible configuration of useful physical wealth is only allowed AFTER the means of paying for it in full has been created. Developing large new assets requires vast amounts of money, far more than is readily accessible to average citizens. Average citizens therefore are unable to unleash their own creative and productive talents directly themselves but must rely on others to finance their talent and initiative. This order of business always encumbers new productivity with debt, in other words all assets originate as debt.

It is curious that no one ever asks why should new wealth (a positive) always start as a debt (a negative). Why does the positive benefit that a new asset brings always originate as a financial negative? This is not an accident. Structuring the financial bookkeeping this way provides the mechanism to transfer the ownership of all new assets from the creators to the financiers. The shortage of upfront capital to average citizens ensures that the use of borrowed capital will be needed. Those who are given the privilege to create new debt financing become the owners of the new initiatives until the loans are completely paid back. Not only do the lenders claim the initial ownership of the assets, they get to charge a premium of interest on every new development project that is started. In this way all new assets are captured by debt so that the creative and productive energies of the builders and workers are assimilated and used to feed the financiers interest or dividend payments.

If the purpose of money is to represent the remaining value of all assets in existence then it is essential that as new development projects begin new money to represent the value of the new assets being developed is created at the same time. So why not let the effort of the developers and workers themselves create the new money that is needed instead of the financiers? Why not recognize that the value of the new assets depends entirely upon the talent and energy of the workers who create them. This would eliminate the need for upfront borrowed capital and would open the doors of productivity to everyone.

Tying the value of money to labour hours would enable every worker to generate new money that equals the value of his own work. When new money is created this way, upfront costs disappear completely. Workers are fully paid from the new money that their own work generates. Employers track hours of work and deposit confirmation receipts into worker bank accounts which they can then spend to purchase the work of others. As components in a production chain move down the line the value added by the workers of each producer accumulate into the final price of the asset. Since all of the raw materials, energy and component costs are priced in labour hours too, the final selling price of a new asset is simply the total value of the labour needed to produce it.

If the purpose of money is to represent the remaining value of all assets in existence then there is absolutely no need to extinguish money any faster than the actual depreciation rate of the asset. Doing so would create a shortage of the money needed to pay for the future depreciation. If a house or hospital is built to last for 200 years (which is easily possible once the need for planned obsolescence is eliminated) then the amount of money needed to pay the annual depreciation cost would be only 1/200th of the original price. This amount would be easily affordable for every worker and with no interest or debt mortgages that would be the total monthly payment required to sustain a person’s exclusive right to use a property. A $600,000 property built to last 200 years would only depreciate by $3,000 a year or $250 a month. Housing would be affordable for everyone.

I hope this post teases your imagination to think about what I am saying and leads you to explore how an alternative foundation for money and economics might work. I have been at it since 1990 and now have a clear understanding of the variables involved. 100 years of economic garbage bury the simple truths about what a respectful exchange system would entail and as I said earlier, the truth is so simple a 10 year old child could figure it out. The Voluntaryism movement needs an truly liberating economic plan. As we establish our new communities based on respect for individual sovereignty we must have a money system that unleashes everyone’s natural talent and energies so that all can contribute and enrich the soil of our communal garden of possibilities… without debt, without interest, without control.

If you are ready to break free from our debt-based, profit-driven economy and build a voluntary labour-based local economy using an hour-denominated currency created automatically by the people themselves who contribute socially productive labour then please come and celebrate with us the possibilities that the Financial Party reveals.