Gratitude

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don findlay's avatar
don findlay
Jul 6

Yes, and then if you divide the real labour hour cost by an average durability rating of 72 years, the annual depreciation/usage cost is just 100 hours per year. Just imagine housing costs being that affordable! Your estimate puts total labour costs at about 55% of the selling price which is totally in sync with my own estimates using backwards factoring. I added an Excel table to help visualize the factoring backwards process.

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Dale's avatar
Dale
Jul 6

This estimate could be wrong, but I estimate that 7,200 labor hours goes into the building of a new 1,800 square foot house.

The price of the house is $325,000 and if you average that at $25 per hour that is 13,000 hours, but of that $325,000 only $180,000 is attributable to embodied labor throughout the supply chain. $70,000 is land, $30,000 is financing costs, $20,000 is profit and $25,000 is taxes and fees.

If you divide the $180,000 by $25 per hour that gives us 7,200 hours instead of 13,000 hours.

This is for a stick built home that lasts 50-100 years. Under a labor hour system like yours I imagine businesses will be more incentivized to build timber frame or structural masonry homes that can last at least hundreds of years that will cost more in labor hours upfront but amortized over the life of the house would cost less per year and per month because of their longevity.

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