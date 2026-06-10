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Do you understand what would happen if people decided to act together and stop buying or using all Apple products for a month? You could do that couldn’t you? You could survive without your life falling apart, without suffering too much. Surely this is not a lot to ask of someone.

But what would the impact on Apple be? How rattled would the management and investors become as revenues stopped completely? (yes, you would delay making any regular monthly payments for an entire month too). How startled would they be by such a dramatic assertion of consumer power? What message would it send to other corporations?

We could assure all industries that we will continue to boycott and shut down the revenue stream of all the leading companies, one-by-one, on a perpetual rotation. We might even toss in a few one week strikes for good measure. Nothing long enough to hurt individual workers or families, but long enough to seriously affect corporate bottom lines.How disruptive would it be if no employees showed up for work one week.

What could we hope to achieve from applying this type of consumer discipline? Respect. Honesty. Transparency. A reduction in profit and a reversal in prices. Increased loyalty to employees with decent wage increases, zero layoffs and a complete end to management perks and bonuses. How’s that for a start?

After Apple (or Microsoft, Samsung, Walmart… take your pick) we shut off Google, then Amazon, then Facebook or X or Instagram for a month. You can live using alternative technologies and different corporations for one month at a time can’t you? Surely you can handle buying a different brand of gas for a month. It may be inconvenient at first but you’ll get used to it and you’ll thrive on the spirit and power that you get from exercising your consumer muscles.

All we need to do is spread the idea and organize the timetable. If anything deserves to go viral on social media, this is it! A backup peer-to-peer site like Qortal that operates without needing Cloud servers on the internet must also be chosen and established so that the government and big tech can’t shut this down.

I don’t have a cell phone or access to social media sites to spread this idea so someone else will need to provide an address where people can message “IBW2P” (I’d be willing to participate) or “CMI” (count me in). I can seed this through my network of 2 or 3K, but it will be up to individuals like you to make it go viral on social media. We can’t continue to do nothing and let our leaders box us in. It’s time to dump our negativity and get organized. Together we are powerful.