Covid-19

Claimed Objectives:

protect public health

safe & effective treatment of disease

True Objectives

worldwide injection of bio-weapon

experiment on human health to test physical tolerances

introduce dangerous metals and poisons into blood stream

install self-replicating nanobot assemblies

manipulate genes & test genetic modifications

suspension of human & civil rights

create crisis to enhance government authority

test public obedience to dictatorial policies

mandatory vaccination or expulsion from society

mandatory isolation and exclusion from society

end of free choice and bodily autonomy

create fear, depression and social division

divide and isolate

weaken family ties and friendships

attack cultural traditions and religions

exploit sexual identity to alienate & confuse children

create social intolerance, weaponize public opinion

sell more associated drug treatments

reduce world population

destroy human fertility

cause millions of people to die

promote international unelected authorities

boost WHO and UN powers

reduce national sovereignty

privatize decision-making

Combatting Crime

Claimed Objectives

fight drug smuggling, child trafficking & illegal immigration

True Objectives

end individual privacy and freedom of speech

censorship

suppress information that challenges government narratives

block doctors from recommending alternative treatments

disable true “informed consent”

increase surveillance and control of all internet messages

block alternative facts & opinions on social media platforms

privacy

track and trace truth tellers & dissidents, without warrants

monitor personal, private email messages & online posts

install spyware into the hardware of phones and computers

install spyware into automobiles, appliances & wearables

install satellite tracking & surveillance cameras everywhere

criminalize dissent

use regulatory agencies to attack professionals speaking out

fine and prosecute public disobedience

incentivize & reward public snitching & accusations

CBDCs and Digital Money

Claimed Objectives

fight organized crime & illegal money laundering

True Objectives

total financial control

track and trace all financial transactions

block & control any unauthorized transactions

enforce government policy restrictions on purchasing

enable seizure or disabling of individual assets & accounts

Climate Change

Claimed Objectives

fight carbon emissions and reduce global warming

True Objectives

control consumption & enforce their agenda globally

destroy all traditional & alternative life support systems

pollute & destroy natural soil systems with chemicals

purchase massive amounts of remaining fertile farmland

prosecute individual farms operating independently

poison poultry & livestock through animal feeds

create false pandemics to cull flocks & herds

manipulate market prices to bankrupt small producers

increase regulations & taxes to bankrupt small producers

introduce offensive foods like fake meat & insect protein

mandate reductions in use of fossil fuels

raise gasoline, diesel & natural gas prices

use alternatives that consume more energy than they save

use alternatives that are insufficient to meet peak demand

shut down traditional sources as AI increases energy needs

set the stage for a severe energy crisis

restrict free will & personal lifestyles

limit the carbon amounts that individuals are allowed

use financial surveillance to enforce purchasing limits

set energy quotas to force people into 15-minute cities

Connect the dots... What do you think is coming next?

discuss this with your family and friends to help them see the agenda

don’t wait, the Technocrats are implementing their tyranny very, very fast