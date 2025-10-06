Covid-19
Claimed Objectives:
protect public health
safe & effective treatment of disease
True Objectives
worldwide injection of bio-weapon
experiment on human health to test physical tolerances
introduce dangerous metals and poisons into blood stream
install self-replicating nanobot assemblies
manipulate genes & test genetic modifications
suspension of human & civil rights
create crisis to enhance government authority
test public obedience to dictatorial policies
mandatory vaccination or expulsion from society
mandatory isolation and exclusion from society
end of free choice and bodily autonomy
create fear, depression and social division
divide and isolate
weaken family ties and friendships
attack cultural traditions and religions
exploit sexual identity to alienate & confuse children
create social intolerance, weaponize public opinion
sell more associated drug treatments
reduce world population
destroy human fertility
cause millions of people to die
promote international unelected authorities
boost WHO and UN powers
reduce national sovereignty
privatize decision-making
Combatting Crime
Claimed Objectives
fight drug smuggling, child trafficking & illegal immigration
True Objectives
end individual privacy and freedom of speech
censorship
suppress information that challenges government narratives
block doctors from recommending alternative treatments
disable true “informed consent”
increase surveillance and control of all internet messages
block alternative facts & opinions on social media platforms
privacy
track and trace truth tellers & dissidents, without warrants
monitor personal, private email messages & online posts
install spyware into the hardware of phones and computers
install spyware into automobiles, appliances & wearables
install satellite tracking & surveillance cameras everywhere
criminalize dissent
use regulatory agencies to attack professionals speaking out
fine and prosecute public disobedience
incentivize & reward public snitching & accusations
CBDCs and Digital Money
Claimed Objectives
fight organized crime & illegal money laundering
True Objectives
total financial control
track and trace all financial transactions
block & control any unauthorized transactions
enforce government policy restrictions on purchasing
enable seizure or disabling of individual assets & accounts
Climate Change
Claimed Objectives
fight carbon emissions and reduce global warming
True Objectives
control consumption & enforce their agenda globally
destroy all traditional & alternative life support systems
pollute & destroy natural soil systems with chemicals
purchase massive amounts of remaining fertile farmland
prosecute individual farms operating independently
poison poultry & livestock through animal feeds
create false pandemics to cull flocks & herds
manipulate market prices to bankrupt small producers
increase regulations & taxes to bankrupt small producers
introduce offensive foods like fake meat & insect protein
mandate reductions in use of fossil fuels
raise gasoline, diesel & natural gas prices
use alternatives that consume more energy than they save
use alternatives that are insufficient to meet peak demand
shut down traditional sources as AI increases energy needs
set the stage for a severe energy crisis
restrict free will & personal lifestyles
limit the carbon amounts that individuals are allowed
use financial surveillance to enforce purchasing limits
set energy quotas to force people into 15-minute cities
Connect the dots... What do you think is coming next?
discuss this with your family and friends to help them see the agenda
don’t wait, the Technocrats are implementing their tyranny very, very fast
“Brother Don, man you’re singing my song. 👊🐺 You’ve laid out the whole ugly score exactly as it’s being played — the ‘health’ hoax, the climate scam, the digital chains. Most people still hear random notes, but you’ve mapped the symphony of control. Gratitude for putting it in plain language while there’s still time. The wolves are awake and listening.”
If You didn't nail it all, then I don't think anyOne could! Excellent look at the real motives for what They push on Us!!!
Let's solve for them!!!
