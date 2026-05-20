Gratitude

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Dale's avatar
Dale
11h

Self-issued credit to pay for labor rather than profit is key to being able to have an economy without profit and interest bearing debt.

Have you estimated how much of a reduction in labor there would be in the banking sector in a self-issued credit economy? I ask because I know with banks reduced to mere bookkeeping and much of the self-issued credit system automated the labor costs to operate banks should be drastically reduced.

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1 reply by don findlay
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

Seems... Odd to be worrying about the time/energy We add to things when We can automate things We need that no One wants to do, and We do have free energy tech, though presently well hidden. And 80% and more of Us are adding Our energy pushing money around, not needed for needed things at all beyond a system that accounts for the time/energy We add...

100% of Us would be strapped trying to add time/energy in things like pies and such when We do not need Them for needed things.

So... Stop accounting for energy by adding free energy and automation, and free Us to do what We love to do that helps the most, for social currency. For thanks, lauds, etc.

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