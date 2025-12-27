If you are happy and looking forward to 2026 you are seriously unaware of reality. Government institutions, in cahoots with their private-sector partners, are expanding and intensifying the powers of the administrative state. Their goal is to eliminate citizen rights, traditional values and personal choice in order to homogenize the Earth’s population into a global state of dependence and servitude. In their AI-driven, technocratic dictatorship the “common good” is replaced with exclusive elite privileges and morality is sacrificed to theoretical machine efficiency.

There is nothing happy about 2026. The entire global debt-based financial system will implode this year. Debt servicing costs on hyper-inflated asset values will destroy society’s ability to function. The value of money will collapse. Real assets will seized and liquidated to the wealthy for pennies on the dollar. The gap between the rich and poor will expand exponentially and the bottom 80% of the world’s population will own nothing, rent everything and be very unhappy.

Nothing can be done to prevent this from happening for it is caused by a foundational economic problem that society refuses to even acknowledge let alone fix. While people are beginning to realize that it is impossible to borrow your way out of debt, few will even consider that overspending and “too much money” do not create the need for debt. The opposite is true. New debt only becomes necessary when new profits are demanded. New imaginary money (debt) is needed every time new profit (imaginary value) is added to prices. Think about it. If a new product is built that costs $100 to make (ie. $100 is paid out to suppliers and workers in the marketplace who will also be the customers for the new product) but the producer adds a profit to the price and demands $150 for each unit made then there will be a $50 shortfall of money available to buy each unit. If no new debt is created there won’t be enough money in the marketplace to sell the production so layoffs and business failures will occur.

Debt is the converse of profit. They are two sides of the same coin. Profit creates imaginary value that exceeds the sum of all costs. Debt creates imaginary money to pay for the profits created. Too little money in the marketplace (caused by profit) creates the need for debt. Its not the other way around. Too much debt money isn’t the cause of inflation, it’s a consequence of profit. Profit, the main ambition of the marketplace, is the true cause of debt and the real source of inflation. Until society recognizes this last logical step in the relationship between profit and debt we will never have a stable economic money system. Debt and profit both feed wealth and power to those with money. Debt and profit both expropriate spending power and productivity from borrowers and consumers. Profit and lending have transferred ridiculous amounts of wealth to the super rich and that economic power has gone to their head and turned into dangerous political power.

As governments around the world continue to roll out the agenda for a one-world dystopia packaged in ethnically and culturally homogenized 15-minute cities, the pushback will become intense as citizens are forced to wake up. Freedom of speech and public resistance will be outlawed and criminalized if people don’t stand up now and refuse to comply with the fantasies of the technocrats. Yes 2026 promises to be a terrible year but things will only get worse and then impossible for our children if we shirk our responsibilities to defend freedom and morality now.

Join the resistance: https://localResistance.org

Help build alternatives: https://localAlternatives.net

