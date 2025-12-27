Gratitude

don findlay's avatar
don findlay
Dec 27

This just in from a loyal subscriber living in Australia...

"Australia is falling down, down. I am no longer able to access substack comments, due to the “under 16s being protected from the harms of social media” Bill.

Obviously we have to prove we are sixteen or over to access certain sites and comments. But here’s the kicker-substack were not mandated to do this by our gov’t! And they are going around lying, saying they had to abide by Australia’s laws! Liars! I told Chris Best this to his “face” (note).

And I’m not sure if there is any rhyme or reason to this-first I noticed a couple of Aussie substack writers being blocked by this, then me, but of course I’m not complying with age verification, which is what it was to start for me, but for the last 2 or so weeks I just don’t get anything! Just like error 404 or bad gateway etc! And I know a lot of Aussie substackers are still on there-I got a few email addresses before the age verification came into being.

So beware of substack, and if your normal commenters from Australia, and possibly U.K. aren’t commenting, what I’ve outlined may be why. I think Canada is up for this at some stage also."

