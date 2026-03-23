Gratitude

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
19h

We haven't tried abundancism - where We have access to all We need and most of what We want, without the need to account for the energy We're adding at all. Where work is done by Those who love to do the work, and any needed work no One wants to do is automated.

Where there is no money tying Us down.

Where problems are solved Ethically by Those who care (Those who are affected). Where We own what We Ethically acquired and use for any purpose, whether nostalgia or function. Where We are free to do as We please as long as it is Ethical.

With automation, We do not need but 20ish percent of Us at most adding Our energy for needed things, and surely more than 20% will want to help, will want to create, will find what We love to do that helps the most.

So I aim to both remove governmafias and money in all forms. Freeing Us to follow Our bliss, fulfill Our potential, make Our dreams come true.

Love always!

Own What You Use (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/own-what-you-use

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s r's avatar
s r
1d

This is exactly 💯 what the world economic forum mandate is. You will own nothing and be extremely angry

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