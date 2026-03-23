Somehow, the video makes the suggestion even more compelling… just click the photo.

To help people understand this idea, here is a bit taken from a letter I just sent to Prof. Ester Barinaga (Lund University) who will present her book “Remaking Money for a Sustainable Future” via Zoom at a meeting hosted by Monneta.org (Germany) on March 26, 2026. It’’s a free webinar that you can register for via this registration link.

Money Creation

As a measure of value, money should be nothing more than a receipt for value added to society. That value must be genuine socially productive value that benefits someone other than just the individual who creates (or invents) the value. Socially productive labour itself should automatically create new money that is denominated in the time actually taken to provide the labour. Contributions of socially productive labour alone would create the money supply. No government, bank, or corporation should have the power to create any new money. With this system of money creation purchasing power always matches market prices exactly. There would no longer be any need for debt. When labour credits are spent, they are extinguished. They do not re-circulate and can not accumulate beyond the actual labour contributions of an individual.

Custodial Line-of-credit

Businesses would no longer need their own money upfront to pay employees. The money to reward employees would be created automatically as a credit by their contribution of socially productive labour. Businesses would also no longer need their own money upfront to order external production inputs like raw materials, supplies, energy, etc. Legitimate, approved businesses would operate on a custodial line-of-credit that tracks the value of the goods and services they acquire to produce. Like the credit lines we use today, each business would have a credit limit that prevents abuse of the custodial system. Since businesses would no longer pay for any labour or production input costs, they would not “own” the products and services they provide and would not be entitled to add mark-up, profit or any subjective imaginary value added. Prices would simply be the sum of all accumulated costs as goods and services move along a chain of production, distribution and sales.

Usership

The only reason people are required to pay 100% of the value of durable asset like homes, vehicles, etc is to sustain the artificial, but profitable, need for debt financing. Major assets need only be paid for at their actual rate of depreciation. Upfront money for down payments on mortgages would no longer be required if consumers simply paid the ongoing depreciation costs that their use of any asset, like a house, caused. Any vacant property could be occupied by anyone who agreed, and had the means, to pay the normal monthly depreciation costs that are based on manufacturers’ product durability ratings. Assets would no longer be purchased or owned, they would simply be used. Users who honoured their promise to pay depreciation costs would have all of the same rights to enjoy their private, exclusive use of an asset without any fear of trespass or confiscation of the property they use.

In a Nut Shell

The total amount of money (credit) in society would always match production values minus depreciation (consumption) values. Without debt, interest and profit inflation would be extinct. Since everyone alive has talent and time, money creation would be accessible to everyone. Time is already a universal standard that cannot be manipulated by human greed. There are only 24 hours per day everywhere in the world and it hasn’t changed since the beginning of time. Money would finally become a stable, inflation-free, global measure of value that would eliminate the need for exchange rates.