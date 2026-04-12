Here’s an idea that I suggested as a provincial solution during the “workfare” years of the 1990s to help the unemployed. Looking back it seems almost presentient to our current need to escape from a disintegrating debt-based monetary system and the dystopian technocracy that will follow it. The only difference is that it now needs to be rolled out nationally and internationally as a public labour-based alternative to the privately controlled monetary system.

note: I have not attempted to update this article or to adapt it to meet society’s current needs



The Purposes of a Volunteer Labour Exchange (V.L.E.)

1) to eliminate the cash cost of labour

2) to reduce the amount of financial capital that is needed to start and run a new business

3) to reduce the cost of borrowing, thereby improving the chances for a new business to succeed

4) to lessen the impact of workfare by giving recipients a broader choice of employment and training options

5) to improve the quality and reduce the cost of job-related training programs

6) to reduce the supply of idle, desperate, unemployed people, thereby reducing the downward pressure on all wages



What is a Volunteer Labour Exchange?

1) It’s a volunteer labour records office:

The V.L.E. records all completed volunteer labour agreements once both parties have confirmed that the agreement was completed to their mutual satisfaction.

2) It’s a volunteer labour opportunities listing and match-up office:

The V.L.E. registers all members (free membership) into a computer database that is accessible to all members to browse. During the registration process, each member provides a brief description of themselves which profiles their interests, experiences, expectations and plans or desires for the future. Also, each member lists what type of volunteer labour that they are willing to provide or need, when they are available or needed and what other resources that they are willing to share or are required (ie. a car, computer, tools and equipment, etc.). Members are encouraged to use the database to find and meet others who share their interests and aspirations and to form teams to reach their common objectives together.

3) It’s the most cost-efficient, effective and humane way for municipalities to encourage volunteering.

There are very few people, on either side of the workfare issue, who would disagree with the idea that people who are able to contribute to society should be encouraged to in order to receive their assistance benefits. The issue of importance here is that of control. Society is now at an important fork-in-the-road. If control of the workfare program falls into the hands of those who would willingly use it to further “discipline” the labour market’s wage and job security expectations, then all those who are now working should expect wage freezes and rollbacks, more layoffs and an increase in part-time and contract work. If employers (in either the public or private sector) can access free labour by simply promising to provide “meaningful training” for social assistance recipients who are compelled to work, then the value of all human labour immediately begins to fall towards zero There are a lot of very well educated, unemployed people who, if forced to provide free labour, would willingly choose to do highly skilled work in order to avoid monotonous tasks, thereby threatening job security even at the high-end of the market. In the wrong hands, workfare will blur the distinction between a “job” and assistance obligations and workers in all sectors and industries will feel a downward pressure on their wages and security expectations.

On the other hand, if the workfare program is used to empower those receiving assistance so that together they can choose and execute common solutions that will eliminate their dependency, then both taxpayers and the unemployed will be much better off. The V.L.E., a peer-group cooperative operating independently from the municipality, on a volunteer basis, will be an effective network which the municipality will be able to access in order to monitor and insure compliance with the terms and conditions of the provincial workfare program.

It is reasonable to expect that most people, when given a fair opportunity and a reasonable degree of choice, would willingly work very hard to improve their lives. Most people, however, when forced to do something which they believe will not benefit them in the long run and which seems unfair, will resist in anger or, perhaps, even violence. Prisons don’t reduce the cost of unemployment, they just move the expense to another department!

4) It’s an alternative to financing …a way to build equity without capital:

One of the greatest obstacles that prevents unemployed people from participating in the opportunities that abound in the self-employment marketplace (the fastest growing employment market in Canada) is the lack of access to adequate capital for small business start-ups. Traditional lenders will not loan money to anyone without sufficient collateral assets to cover their downside losses. This, of course, excludes all social assistance recipients who, in order to qualify for benefits, must not have any significant asset base. Traditional lenders also are very nervous about loaning money to anyone who does not have a reliable income source which, of course, no new business can guarantee. Accordingly, there is no means by which social assistance recipients, regardless of the level of their talent, skill and experience, can create employment opportunities for themselves (and, possibly, for others).

The V.L.E. provides another alternative. If a volunteer is willing to help someone else to reach for their dreams, then in return that volunteer will earn the right to ask others to help him/her reach for his/her own. Often the largest cost when starting a new business is labour. To get the business off the ground, usually requires some staff and a great deal of public awareness building. With sufficient numbers of people this can be achieved relatively inexpensively, but without volunteers the cost of staffing and marketing and advertising can be enormous. The V.L.E. will help people to recognize this and will provide a way to access labour without incurring a financial outlay. This will enable a new business to grow and build equity which can then be used, if enough of a market exists, to attract traditional financing sources. At that point, at least some of the volunteers, in addition to having acquired valuable training, may also become paid employees. By assigning the decision-making process and the responsibility for outcomes to the recipients themselves, the V.L.E. truly does provide a hand-up, not a hand-out.



A Brief Description of How a V.L.E. Would Work

Anyone choosing to volunteer at the V.L.E. office would earn credits for their labour. These labour credits would be deposited (by computer) into a person’s individual credit account. At any time, any person with labour credits in their account could transfer any or all of those credits to any other person who is willing to volunteer their time in exchange for those labour credits. In the V.L.E., everyone’s time is valued equally. The only way to obtain credits is by performing volunteer work for someone who has credits to transfer. No one could ever go into debt or borrow credits from anyone else. This eliminates the risk, which often jeopardizes the trust and credibility of many other barter systems, that people who owe a significant number of hours, may simply drop out of the system without repaying their loans.

Example of How V.L.E. Volunteering Would Work

1) 10 people, volunteering 40 hours each at the Credit Office, create a total of 400 hours in new credits:

#1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8. #9 #10 Total

40 40 40 40 40. 40 40 40 40 40 400

2) #2, #3, #4, #5, volunteer 10 hours each, to help #1 on his business plan; the total outstanding credit balance changes to:

#1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10 Total

0 50 50 50 50 40 40 40 40 40 400

#1, now out of credits, has the choice to volunteer again for the Credit Office, or for any of the other 9 persons who have credits available.

3) #2 needs 5 people, to volunteer 8 hours each, to help her deliver advertising flyers; #7, #8, #9 and #10 agree to help her, as well as one new person; the total outstanding credit balance changes to:

#1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10 #11 Total

0 10 50 50 50 40 48 48 48 48 48 400

#1, still out of credits, now has the choice to volunteer at the Credit Office, or to help any of the other 10 persons who have credits available

NOTE: Only labour credits are exchanged using the V.L.E. Anyone asking others to volunteer would still have to pay for any necessary supplies and materials.

Consider the Odds in a Better Economy:

If a community of 100 people all compete against each other and put self-interest first in order to fulfill their individual needs then the odds of any one person succeeding completely are 99 to 1 against an individual’s success.

If however the primary aim of the community is to put the needs of others first, then the odds of each individual’s needs being met become 99 to 1 for individual success.