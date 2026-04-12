Gratitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina's avatar
Katrina
1dEdited

I think the concept is great Don. The problem I see is going to be whether or not we will have the ability to purchase tools and essential items to build, barter and trade with. It all takes energy that I believe the government will ration out and I don't think we will have the ability to travel from place to place easily. I love the idea, but we need small communities to go along and so many today have no skills and abilities that are required because technology has dumbed them down significantly. We also know they will control technology and we will not be able to use our devices without logging in with our digital ID. The older generation still has some of these skills, but our generation is fading fast and I suspect if the dictators have their way - most of us will be killed off or use MAiD. I know that in my small circle of friends, none see any issues. They honestly think I am a conspiracy theorist and that the government would not do this to its people. Seems nothing was learned from Covid and those who do know what's going on, are too far apart from one another to do anything about it. I do think that your ideas will come to fruition once the real pain begins. Hopefully those younger than us will ask us to teach them what skills we do have.

Reply
Share
2 replies by don findlay and others
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

Who operates the V.L.E.? More volunteers? It's not voluntary if We need some form of [credits] to survive on and are motivated to do it for said [credits] so that We can survive.

And there is no way We need ALL of Us adding Our energy into the needed things - food, clothing, shelter, communications, transportation. What will We do when 5,000 desperate People want to do 10 jobs available? And how will We pay artists in any field? How will We determine the value of Their work?

I just cannot see the value to a society in accounting for Our energy added in any way. It creates poverty, desperation, depression, and more.

And it is an archaic practice. We have the tech, though well hidden, to obsolete that practice, allowing Us all to live richly, fulfilling Our potential. And when problems arise, Those affected WILL move to solve for them. And when We add the three Laws, all solutions will be Ethical. (If they are not, there will be problems for Others, and They will Ethically solve for them.)

Between automation and free energy tech, We only need about 10% of Us doing the creative needed work. And surely more than 10% will love the creativity and the renown for work well done, the thanks, the gratitude, and other positive social currencies They receive.

Why do We need to tie People down to finding ways to plug Our energy in so as to have enough [credits] to survive on?

Reply
Share
2 replies by don findlay and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 don findlay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture