

Almost everyone could name dozens of thing wrong with society but what do YOU believe is the most important or fundamental root cause of them all?

1) people are too stupid/lazy/brainwashed to fight for change

2) people are too dependent/fearful to disobey authority

3) people are too pre-occupied/self-centred/greedy to want to change

4) the monetary & economic system, the concentration of wealth & power

5) the immoral & corrupt political/government/justice system

6) self-righteous intolerance/disrespect for the equal rights of others

7) offer your own answer…

What is the most dangerous and urgent problem to fix?

1) the poisoning of our air, water, food & medicine

2) the chemical & genetic manipulation of all living things

3) harmful radiation from EMF, DEW, satellite, cell phone & internet of things

4) trans-humanism, artificial intelligence and the dangers of robots

5) planned depopulation, domestic & international terrorism, nuclear war

6) totalitarian, one-world, corporate/government dictatorship

7) offer your own answer…

Please share your opinions in the comments below.