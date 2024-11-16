Almost everyone could name dozens of thing wrong with society but what do YOU believe is the most important or fundamental root cause of them all?
1) people are too stupid/lazy/brainwashed to fight for change
2) people are too dependent/fearful to disobey authority
3) people are too pre-occupied/self-centred/greedy to want to change
4) the monetary & economic system, the concentration of wealth & power
5) the immoral & corrupt political/government/justice system
6) self-righteous intolerance/disrespect for the equal rights of others
7) offer your own answer…
What is the most dangerous and urgent problem to fix?
1) the poisoning of our air, water, food & medicine
2) the chemical & genetic manipulation of all living things
3) harmful radiation from EMF, DEW, satellite, cell phone & internet of things
4) trans-humanism, artificial intelligence and the dangers of robots
5) planned depopulation, domestic & international terrorism, nuclear war
6) totalitarian, one-world, corporate/government dictatorship
7) offer your own answer…
Please share your opinions in the comments below.
#4 on the first, and get rid of accounting for Our energy added into a system on the second. That will solve for all of that.
The End of (Social) Entropy (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-end-of-entropy
All of the above. We need to stop living in FEAR - False Evidence Appearing Real, learn to forgive and love ourselves for 'negative thinking' ... we create our world by how we think and where our attention is cast ... Next we must learn to love and forgive others for they know not what they do! What we see outside is a reflection of our own mental projection. We can only create Peace when we Unite as One with universal LOVE - Life's Omnipotent Verities Eternal, which is Creation itself. The chaos in the world today, is due to lost memory of who and what we really are and why we came to Earth. Time to wake up, raise our consciousness and Be the world we want to see. It doesn't take time to Think Right!