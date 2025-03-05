will you personally draw the line against governmental intrusion and say enough is enough? Will you comply with another set of medical mandates? Will you accept a mandatory biometric digital ID? Would the freezing of your financial assets prompt you to act? Will you take independent action now or will you wait until a critical mass of other people unite in rebellion?

If you believe that resistance now is futile because the government is too powerful, imagine how difficult it will be once a digital citizen surveillance network and AI-assisted police force using military weapons, drones and robots is fully implemented. Will revolution even be possible then or will citizen resistance simply cause a public massacre?

What can an individual do now to prevent the coming technological fascist takeover of civilization? Disconnect and go analog until citizen control over governments and corporations can be re-established. Computers and digital technologies have magnified and consolidated power and control into a few corrupt hands. The explosion of data and information has been monopolized and concealed so that the public can no longer fathom what is truly going on. Secret corporate and government agendas are now set at private conferences beyond public scrutiny.

Disconnecting and going analog will be extremely difficult for most people. Society’s addiction to technology is even more intense than drugs and alcohol. People need their entertainment fix and the instant gratification of the internet. Social media is increasingly replacing face-to-face reality and a whole generation of people have never lived without it. But to reclaim our freedom and to avoid a dystopian dictatorship we must temporarily surrender our cellphone and internet subscriptions and re-establish analog and physical connections. Not that long ago people grew up without Netflix or cable tv, without Facebook or X, without email or virtual reality and got together to play games and stage activities. It was a simpler, more honest way to interact and it helped build character and social skills.

Governments and corporations cannot enslave us without their digital powers. All of their plans for surveillance and control depend on our acceptance of their technologies. Once people disconnect they will no longer have a monopoly on public opinion. The cultural brainwashing and ideological propaganda will dissipate as people are freed from the fear porn and fantasies of tv.

The economic benefit to families will be huge. The average annual cost of cellphones, internet and tv is now over $3,000 a year. Once corporations experience a severe loss of income and profit they will pay heed and respect the public will. The collective rejection of the mainstream digital diet does not have to last forever. Once rogue governments and corporations are tamed and respect for individual sovereignty is restored we can again embrace responsible, transparent technology. The insanity of a global technocratic dictatorship and the reckless destruction of the natural world and the development of a new trans-human species must be eliminated.

Are you willing to temporarily disconnect?

