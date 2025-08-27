The sheer insanity of this level of wealth concentration motivated me to take a deep dive into the stats. Most people grew up believing that becoming a millionaire would make them rich. One million dollars was a fortune and the ticket to freedom. Lotteries today still feed off that idea. So consider the reported wealth of the richest man on earth, Elon Musk. If Elon sorted his wealth into 1 million dollar stacks, he would have 342,000 of them. Let that sink in... the wealth of 342,000 millionaires all owned by one man. How can an economy that enables such a ridiculous concentration of wealth be acceptable to any reasonable human being? Have Elon Musk, or Mark Zuckerberg, or Jeff Bezos truly helped society enough to deserve such extraordinary wealth?

What makes this even more insulting and unacceptable is that most of Donald Trump's inner circle of power includes people from the Forbes list. Do you think these people give a rats ass about what's in the best interest of our society at large? Do they really have any understanding or respect for what it is like to be a "normie" working stiff? I doubt it, yet we let them continue to rule us and keep us dependent on their debt-based, profit-driven money scams.

The Forbes list reports the wealth of 3,028 billionaires with a combined wealth of just over $16 Trillion. Bear in mind that this list only includes people whose wealth data is publicly available. It does not include private money or money hidden using shadow accounts and aliases. It also excludes unreported criminal and illegal wealth. I spent days sorting and analyzing the raw data that Forbes provided and I am happy to share with you a few of the summary tables that I compiled.

The first table ranks the top 100 billionaires according to their net worth and reveals their age, country, source of wealth and industry. (sorry but to share the info on all 3,028 billionaires would take 58 pages)

The second table ranks the 78 countries that have billionaires by the number of billionaires in each country. It also shows what percentage of the global total each country has.



The third table ranks the top 16 industries within a country that generated the most billionaires. This table reveals a lot about profit. Of course, finance and tech lead the pack.

The fourth table shows the number and percentage of billionaires that came from the top 16 industries in each of the top 40 countries. Overall, 97% of all billionaires in the top 40 countries came from the top 16 industries.

The last three tables name and rank the top billionaires in Canada, the USA and Australia. 40 of the 76 Canadian billionaires are shown, 50 of the 901 Americans and all of the 47 Australians. See how many names you recognize. Notice that Elon Musk’s net worth ($342 billion) is greater than the combined wealth of all of Australia’s over-paid ($223.7 billion) and almost equal to the combined wealth of all 76 Canadian piggies ($359 billion). If you want to see the rest of the names let me know in the comments and I’ll make them available.