ImagiNation

a state of mind
don findlay's avatar
don findlay
Feb 07, 2026

ImagiNation is a state of mind that instinctively knows that our freedom and liberty are natural rights born from Creation. ImagiNation has no physical borders. It is not a geography. It’s a universal commitment to autonomy and self-definition. It is a rejection of illegitimate authority, political corruption and economic deception. It’s a global force of citizens who are determined to create a better world for their children. If you want to follow a discussion of this video visit Librti

