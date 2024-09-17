

https://LocalResistance.org was started in March 2023 to provide a searchable database for neighbours to easily locate others in their own city or town who share similar concerns about the direction the world is heading and who are willing to stand together and press for truth and justice locally. To protect your safety and privacy you are not required to provide your real name to register. If you are comfortable doing so later with the people you connect with that is your choice. Your level of involvement is totally up to you. You can talk privately here using our anonymous email system until you are comfortable with meeting in person, then you can work with others to establish working groups, organize events... anything is possible. No one will know your real name or see your e-mail address unless you give it to them. Your privacy is absolute.

Having a total operating budget of under $300, Local Resistance started very slowly but due to the perseverance and stubbornness of yours truly it began to become known. After about 4 months of posting introductory comments in sympathetic sites across the internet, word-of-mouth slowly started to kick in. By the end of the summer membership had grown to almost 500 people, but they were spread out all over the world. For the idea to work properly there needs to be enough participants in EACH city or town to create a significant voice for freedom. One of the biggest obstacles to growth has been that members can’t find enough other members in their own city to join forces with. Accordingly the growth rate slowed into 2024. However, there are now over 750 members in 34 countries and in many of the larger cities and towns the group size is becoming significant. As the international syndicate of the UN, WHO, World Bank, WEF, and their corporate partners intensify their efforts to control nation states and their citizens and dictate the future of humankind it is all the more urgent that we renew our own efforts to resist the onslaught.

There are now many good groups attempting to connect people to build resistance as the links provided below demonstrate. Please get involved in any way you can and in as many groups as possible. We must use our labour and our purchasing power collectively to fight back. Local Action Networks are inspired by LocalResistance.org but are autonomous cells managed directly by local citizens.

What YOU can do:

1) Show Up

- meet face-to-face and take action with others in your community

- set agenda: meet, plan, organize, provide training

- execute agenda: stage events & campaigns (increase awareness & recruitment through action)

- respond: defend & support those being harassed or fined (physical presence & resistance)

2) Provide Resources

- legal aid

- financial aid

- medical aid

- material aid

- friendship

3) Withhold Resources

- boycott businesses as shoppers

- boycott businesses as employees (rotating strikes)

- boycott government taxation and elections

- boycott technologies (debit & credit cards, cell phones, internet giants, etc)

4) Emergency Alternatives

- locate, coordinate, establish sources: food, water, shelter, energy/heat, land, capital

see https://donfindlay.substack.com/p/survival-funds

- initiate sharing & cooperative projects

- network with existing community groups and businesses

5) Oppose International Agenda

- encourage local autonomy at local council, public health, police, school boards

see https://gather2030.substack.com/



Resistance Groups to connect locally:

https:localResistance.org

https://takeactioncanada.ca/community-ties/

https://freedomcoms.org/