Do you agree that all of nature, including humanity, is being attacked and destroyed by a lunatic fringe of power-hungry, authoritarian, globalists infected with grandiose narcissism. Driven by delusions of grandeur about their own superiority, scientific knowledge and capacity, they are attempting to re-engineer the biology, genetics and chemistry of the entire natural world. They believe that the human population needs to be reduced to below 1 billion people, and that they have the moral right to cull the human race using chemical and pharmaceutical bioweapons to destroy our bodies and the air, water, soil and food supply we need to survive. These ideas were never approved or agreed upon by the citizens of the Earth so they have absolutely no legitimate authority to carry out this devastation. They are self-appointed, rouge assassins who have captured enough wealth and political influence to do as they please, immune from prosecution and liability.

Do you agree with this assessment of the existential threat that is accelerating and intensifying as traditions and morality crumble around the world, and do you believe these monsters must be stopped immediately, before they launch a cataclysmic nuclear war? Please use this plebiscite to vote now and promote it and make it go viral by discussing and reproducing it everywhere. Let’s see how many millions of people will do at least this much to save themselves and to preserve a sane future for their kids.

Substack doesn’t support plebiscites directly so this poll must be used instead. Please vote on this question now… or else kiss your ass goodbye.